LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a Facebook post, Bowling Green Police Department are looking for an escaped inmate.

36-year-old Michael Lane was on work release when he walked away from a Warren County Regional Jail.

According to the post, he was last seen in the Scottsville Road/Oliver Street area.

If you happen to see him, call Kentucky State Police at 270-782-2010.

