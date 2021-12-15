The search for Nyssa Brown in Bowling Green, Kentucky continues

Nyssa Brown's parents and siblings were recovered earlier this week after a tornado ripped through Warren County.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — First responders in Bowling Green continued search efforts on Wednesday for Nyssa Brown, 13. The teenager’s parents and siblings were recovered earlier this week after a tornado ripped through Warren County, ultimately killing 16 people.

Bowling Green Police Officer Ronnie Ward explained that most of the Brown family were found close to each other, except for Nyssa. Their home was located on Moss Creek Avenue.

Eleven people altogether who lived on that street have died.

Ward said, "Knowing we've got this little girl missing, and we found her family and they are most all deceased, you can't keep a dry eye."

Brown's home was completely destroyed. Ward said their home is "as slick as that blacktop right there."

First responders are doing a grid search. A grid search is when people are focusing on one area at a time.

Debbie Zanot, a volunteer that traveled from Clarksville, TN with a group from Lifepoint Church, said "It's so random, so random. It could've been our community."

When asked if he thinks Brown is still alive, Ward said anything is possible. "Well anything can happen. Look around, the walls are off of this house, the Christmas tree is sitting there with all the ornaments on it, tells you anything is possible," he said.

The first responders who have recovered bodies are being offered grief counseling.

