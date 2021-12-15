'Just fight it' | Bowling Green homeowners prepare homes for rain, wind

Bowling Green residents are preparing for more rain and wind with tarps on roofs and boarded-up windows.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Homes in Bowling Green, Kentucky are preparing for rain not even a week after tornadoes blew through the area. Bowling Green is expected to get anywhere between one to two inches of rain later this week.

The bedroom on the second floor of Donnie Peavler's home was destroyed in the storm. Thankfully, both he and his dog survived by taking cover on the ground floor. He said when he looked at his neighbor's places, he was fortunate.

"Man, there's just so much going on, with this just alone, I haven't even really thought about it other than the rain part," Peavler said.

Peavler said you can't blame mother nature.

"I mean there's nothing at all we can do, just fight it, only thing I can say is, mainly just you're never promised tomorrow, be thankful for every day you get," he said.

While volunteers have been working in Bowling Green to help homeowners board up windows before the rain moves in, police are warning people to be wary of those who want payment because it could be a scam.

