LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Want to help local kids succeed while working on your strike skills? Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana just kicked off its annual fundraiser, “Bowl for Kids’ Sake,” and it’s time to get involved.

Over the next few months, you can register or join a team to help raise money for the local branch of the mentoring program Big Brothers Big Sisters. When you register a 6-person team, you are given a fundraising page that you can share on social media to get support. Then, you choose a date and have fun bowling at a local alley. You can register a team and see current events here.

RELATED: Big Brothers Big Sisters, Mack Family Foundation help kids get back to school

Big Brothers Big Sisters matches adult volunteers with kids between the ages of 7 and 16 in the community, with the goal of developing positive relationships. The Kentuckiana branch of BBBS started in 1967 and its current goal is to serve 4,000 children by 2020.

WATCH: This 14-year-old is a gem for Big Brothers Big Sisters

Bowl for Kids’ Sake is the program’s biggest fundraiser. In 2019, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana raised more than $280,000 during the event. So far, $41,000 of the $300,000 goal for this year has been raised. This money helps the program perform background checks on potential volunteers and provide ongoing support for children, families, and volunteers in the community.

RELATED: $20,000 donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters mentorship program

Former “Little” Mike Kopp stopped by the kick-off event in Louisville to talk about how the program – and his “Big” - changed his life.

“He helped me understand the importance of going to school,” Kopp said. “I was always the kid covered in dirt…had no idea how to eat out at a restaurant. I had never been to a restaurant.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana serves 13 counties in Louisville and Southern Indiana. Right now, 700 children are on the waiting list to be paired with mentors. If you’d like to volunteer, call (502) 587-0494 or visit the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana website.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.