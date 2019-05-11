LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bowen Elementary was placed on lockdown for an hour due to a robbery in the area.

According to MetroSafe, LMPD were in the area searching for the suspects of the robbery that took place in the 1700 block of Washington Blvd.

According to a Jefferson Co. Clerk spokesperson, the school was re-opened for voters after 40 minutes of being locked down.

Police are still searching for the suspect of the robbery that took place in the 1700 block of Washington Blvd.

Jefferson Co. Clerk's Office confirms that polls at Bowen Elementary for voters in the F182 and F151 precincts will be open until 6:45 p.m.

In the police investigation, LMPD released the following statement:

"The Bowen Elementary polling location was placed on lockdown as a safety precaution at 1:05 due to the recovery of an occupied stolen vehicle in the vicinity, lockdown was lifted at 2:18. Two suspects fled, one was taken into custody, the investigation is ongoing. The investigation is not connected to the polling location."

WHAS11 is heading to the scene now and updates will be provided as they are known.

RELATED: VOTER GUIDE: Find your polling place, report voting issues and more

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.