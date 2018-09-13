LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Four local charities are celebrating thanks to the final event of the Kentucky Bourbon Affair.

The Angel's Fare featured a vintage bottle silent auction and exclusive single barrel selections for sale. The total after those sales was almost $100,000.

One of those charities benefiting from the sale is AMPED, a music program for young people. They got a check for almost $28,000. Their program is free to all young people who want to attend.

The other charities to receive money were the Anderson Humane Society, Guthrie Opportunity Center and the LEE Initiative.

The checks were presented to each charity by the distillers.

