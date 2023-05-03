Bourbon Raffle opens online to benefit family of Joshua Barrick; Here's how to get entries, donate

All of the proceeds from the raffle will go directly to a trust for the Barrick family.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After the deadly mass shooting at a bank in downtown Louisville on April 10, the community is still rallying behind the families left behind.

One of those families is Joshua Barrick's.

Joshua was a beloved husband to Jessica and father of two kids: 9-year-old Carolina and 7-year-old James. He was tragically murdered in what should have been a routine day at work.

Joshua's friends have now organized a Bourbon Raffle where 100% of the proceeds will go directly to a trust for the Barrick family.

The raffle is now open online and it will close on 11:59 p.m. on Friday, May 12. Officials say the winners will be drawn on Monday, May 15 at 8 p.m.

The minimum purchase is $50 for 10 raffle entries. Additional entries are available for purchase.

Please click here to buy your entry or make a donation.

Here are the following items being sold at the raffle:

Bourbon and Spirits:

King of Kentucky 15 year 2022 release barrel 4

King of Kentucky 18 year 2022 release barrel 11

Willett Family Estate 17 year barrel 636

Willett Family Estate 10 year “Pope Francis Anniversary Pick” barrel 3032

Old Rip Van Winkle 10 year bottle

Weller Single Barrel

Weller CYPB

Old Forester 117 series set batch 001

Old Forester Birthday Bourbon 2018

Maker’s Mark Party Horse Set Trillionaire

Makers Mark Wood Finishing 2022

Makers Mark Wood Finishing 2023

Makers Mark 2023 Keeneland Package

IW Harper 15 x 2. Rhetoric 25 Year, Copper Tongue 16 Year

Two bottles of Russell's Reserve 13 Year

Old Fitzgerald 15 Year

Blanton’s straight from the barrel and Blanton’s Original

Wild Turkey Master's Keep Unforgotten

Rare Tequila Package. El Tesoro 85th Anniversary finished in Bookers Barrel

Cox’s Evergreen Blanton’s Single Barrel Pick and Blanton’s Single Barrelnew

Weller 107 Husk Pick and Weller 107

EH Taylor Small Batch and 2 Blanton’s 375ml

Elijah Craig 18 Year and Evan Williams Single Barrel

Elijah Craig Single Barrel 9 year Deatsville x 2

Henry McKenna 10 year and Rittenhouse Rye

Woodford Double Double Oak, 117 Series 1910 Extra Old, and 117 series High

Old Forester 117 Series 1910 Extra Old x 2 and 117 series High Angels Share

Old Forester King Ranch and Old Forester Single Barrel “Master Tasters Selection 2”

Russell’s Reserve Single Barrel, Rare Breed Bourbon, Rare Breed Rye

Wilderness Trail Rye Bourbon, Wheat Bourbon, and Rye

Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Package Eric Church, Coy Hill, Barrel Proof Rye

Jack Daniel’s 10, 12, and Single Malt

Jack Daniel’s 10 year and Bonded Whiskey

Peerless Bourbon and Rye Whiskey

Omni Hotel Barrel Picks. New Riff, Pinhook, RD1

Pursuit United Bourbon, Rye, and Oak Collection

Smoke Wagon Halloween, High West Bourbon and Double Rye

Repeal Single Barrel Picks. Angels Envy and Old Forester Barrel proof

Sweetens Cove Bourbon Package

Angel's Envy Gift Package

Old Elk Port and Cognac Finish (three bottles)

Rabbit Hole Gift Package (three bottles)

Michter's Gift Package

Signed Bourbon Bottles:

Old Forester Birthday Bourbon 2018 signed by Campbell Brown

Wild Turkey Master's Keep Unforgotten - Signed by Jimmy & Eddie Russell

Bookers Charlie’s Batch - signed by Fred Noe

EH Taylor Small Batch and Eagle Rare - signed by Freddie Johnson

Experiences:

Louisville City Soccer Match Private Suite for 10 with Food & Drink

Bardstown Bourbon Company Fill Your Own Bottle VIP Experience for 2

Meat Church BBQ School at TX Whiskey Ranch

Mint Julep Tours - Bourbon Trail Tour - Up to 10

