Bourbon Raffle opens online to benefit family of Joshua Barrick; Here's how to get entries, donate

All of the proceeds from the raffle will go directly to a trust for the Barrick family.
Credit: Barrick Family Fund, GoFundMe
Joshua Barrick, his wife Jessica, and their two young children Carolina and James.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After the deadly mass shooting at a bank in downtown Louisville on April 10, the community is still rallying behind the families left behind.

One of those families is Joshua Barrick's. 

Joshua was a beloved husband to Jessica and father of two kids: 9-year-old Carolina and 7-year-old James. He was tragically murdered in what should have been a routine day at work. 

Joshua's friends have now organized a Bourbon Raffle where 100% of the proceeds will go directly to a trust for the Barrick family.

The raffle is now open online and it will close on 11:59 p.m. on Friday, May 12. Officials say the winners will be drawn on Monday, May 15 at 8 p.m. 

The minimum purchase is $50 for 10 raffle entries. Additional entries are available for purchase. 

Please click here to buy your entry or make a donation. 

Here are the following items being sold at the raffle:

Bourbon and Spirits:

  • King of Kentucky 15 year 2022 release barrel 4
  • King of Kentucky 18 year 2022 release barrel 11
  • Willett Family Estate 17 year barrel 636
  • Willett Family Estate 10 year “Pope Francis Anniversary Pick” barrel 3032
  • Old Rip Van Winkle 10 year bottle
  • Weller Single Barrel
  • Weller CYPB
  • Old Forester 117 series set batch 001
  • Old Forester Birthday Bourbon 2018
  • Maker’s Mark Party Horse Set Trillionaire
  • Makers Mark Wood Finishing 2022
  • Makers Mark Wood Finishing 2023
  • Makers Mark 2023 Keeneland Package
  • IW Harper 15 x 2. Rhetoric 25 Year, Copper Tongue 16 Year
  • Two bottles of Russell's Reserve 13 Year
  • Old Fitzgerald 15 Year
  • Blanton’s straight from the barrel and Blanton’s Original
  • Wild Turkey Master's Keep Unforgotten
  • Rare Tequila Package. El Tesoro 85th Anniversary finished in Bookers Barrel
  • Cox’s Evergreen Blanton’s Single Barrel Pick and Blanton’s Single Barrelnew
  • Weller 107 Husk Pick and Weller 107
  • EH Taylor Small Batch and 2 Blanton’s 375ml
  • Elijah Craig 18 Year and Evan Williams Single Barrel
  • Elijah Craig Single Barrel 9 year Deatsville x 2
  • Henry McKenna 10 year and Rittenhouse Rye
  • Woodford Double Double Oak, 117 Series 1910 Extra Old, and 117 series High
  • Old Forester 117 Series 1910 Extra Old x 2 and 117 series High Angels Share
  • Old Forester King Ranch and Old Forester Single Barrel “Master Tasters Selection 2”
  • Russell’s Reserve Single Barrel, Rare Breed Bourbon, Rare Breed Rye
  • Wilderness Trail Rye Bourbon, Wheat Bourbon, and Rye
  • Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Package Eric Church, Coy Hill, Barrel Proof Rye
  • Jack Daniel’s 10, 12, and Single Malt
  • Jack Daniel’s 10 year and Bonded Whiskey
  • Peerless Bourbon and Rye Whiskey
  • Omni Hotel Barrel Picks. New Riff, Pinhook, RD1
  • Pursuit United Bourbon, Rye, and Oak Collection
  • Smoke Wagon Halloween, High West Bourbon and Double Rye
  • Repeal Single Barrel Picks. Angels Envy and Old Forester Barrel proof
  • Sweetens Cove Bourbon Package
  • Angel's Envy Gift Package
  • Old Elk Port and Cognac Finish (three bottles)
  • Rabbit Hole Gift Package (three bottles)
  • Michter's Gift Package

Signed Bourbon Bottles:

  • Old Forester Birthday Bourbon 2018 signed by Campbell Brown
  • Wild Turkey Master's Keep Unforgotten - Signed by Jimmy & Eddie Russell
  • Bookers Charlie’s Batch - signed by Fred Noe
  • EH Taylor Small Batch and Eagle Rare - signed by Freddie Johnson

Experiences:

  • Louisville City Soccer Match Private Suite for 10 with Food & Drink
  • Bardstown Bourbon Company Fill Your Own Bottle VIP Experience for 2
  • Meat Church BBQ School at TX Whiskey Ranch
  • Mint Julep Tours - Bourbon Trail Tour - Up to 10

