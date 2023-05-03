Bourbon Raffle opens online to benefit family of Joshua Barrick; Here's how to get entries, donate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After the deadly mass shooting at a bank in downtown Louisville on April 10, the community is still rallying behind the families left behind.
One of those families is Joshua Barrick's.
Joshua was a beloved husband to Jessica and father of two kids: 9-year-old Carolina and 7-year-old James. He was tragically murdered in what should have been a routine day at work.
Joshua's friends have now organized a Bourbon Raffle where 100% of the proceeds will go directly to a trust for the Barrick family.
The raffle is now open online and it will close on 11:59 p.m. on Friday, May 12. Officials say the winners will be drawn on Monday, May 15 at 8 p.m.
The minimum purchase is $50 for 10 raffle entries. Additional entries are available for purchase.
Please click here to buy your entry or make a donation.
Here are the following items being sold at the raffle:
Bourbon and Spirits:
- King of Kentucky 15 year 2022 release barrel 4
- King of Kentucky 18 year 2022 release barrel 11
- Willett Family Estate 17 year barrel 636
- Willett Family Estate 10 year “Pope Francis Anniversary Pick” barrel 3032
- Old Rip Van Winkle 10 year bottle
- Weller Single Barrel
- Weller CYPB
- Old Forester 117 series set batch 001
- Old Forester Birthday Bourbon 2018
- Maker’s Mark Party Horse Set Trillionaire
- Makers Mark Wood Finishing 2022
- Makers Mark Wood Finishing 2023
- Makers Mark 2023 Keeneland Package
- IW Harper 15 x 2. Rhetoric 25 Year, Copper Tongue 16 Year
- Two bottles of Russell's Reserve 13 Year
- Old Fitzgerald 15 Year
- Blanton’s straight from the barrel and Blanton’s Original
- Wild Turkey Master's Keep Unforgotten
- Rare Tequila Package. El Tesoro 85th Anniversary finished in Bookers Barrel
- Cox’s Evergreen Blanton’s Single Barrel Pick and Blanton’s Single Barrelnew
- Weller 107 Husk Pick and Weller 107
- EH Taylor Small Batch and 2 Blanton’s 375ml
- Elijah Craig 18 Year and Evan Williams Single Barrel
- Elijah Craig Single Barrel 9 year Deatsville x 2
- Henry McKenna 10 year and Rittenhouse Rye
- Woodford Double Double Oak, 117 Series 1910 Extra Old, and 117 series High
- Old Forester 117 Series 1910 Extra Old x 2 and 117 series High Angels Share
- Old Forester King Ranch and Old Forester Single Barrel “Master Tasters Selection 2”
- Russell’s Reserve Single Barrel, Rare Breed Bourbon, Rare Breed Rye
- Wilderness Trail Rye Bourbon, Wheat Bourbon, and Rye
- Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Package Eric Church, Coy Hill, Barrel Proof Rye
- Jack Daniel’s 10, 12, and Single Malt
- Jack Daniel’s 10 year and Bonded Whiskey
- Peerless Bourbon and Rye Whiskey
- Omni Hotel Barrel Picks. New Riff, Pinhook, RD1
- Pursuit United Bourbon, Rye, and Oak Collection
- Smoke Wagon Halloween, High West Bourbon and Double Rye
- Repeal Single Barrel Picks. Angels Envy and Old Forester Barrel proof
- Sweetens Cove Bourbon Package
- Angel's Envy Gift Package
- Old Elk Port and Cognac Finish (three bottles)
- Rabbit Hole Gift Package (three bottles)
- Michter's Gift Package
Signed Bourbon Bottles:
- Old Forester Birthday Bourbon 2018 signed by Campbell Brown
- Wild Turkey Master's Keep Unforgotten - Signed by Jimmy & Eddie Russell
- Bookers Charlie’s Batch - signed by Fred Noe
- EH Taylor Small Batch and Eagle Rare - signed by Freddie Johnson
Experiences:
- Louisville City Soccer Match Private Suite for 10 with Food & Drink
- Bardstown Bourbon Company Fill Your Own Bottle VIP Experience for 2
- Meat Church BBQ School at TX Whiskey Ranch
- Mint Julep Tours - Bourbon Trail Tour - Up to 10
