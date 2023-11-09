Planning to attend Bourbon & Beyond or Louder Than Life? Here's how TARC and PARC can get you there.

If you want a hassle-free travel experience to and from these late summer festivals, here's what you need to know.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you’re traveling to the upcoming Bourbon & Beyond or Louder Than Life concert festivals and have not decided on a transportation plan, TARC and PARC may have just the thing for you.

The companies have announced a special program to help riders get to the Kentucky Exposition Center with ease.

Concertgoers can purchase a special $12 ticket allowing them to park at the PARC garage at 115 West Jefferson Street. This price also includes a roundtrip TARC ticket to and from the festival and applies if you are parking between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on any of the festival days.

How will it work?

Concertgoers will board the #28 Preston Highway at 2nd and West Jefferson or the #2 Second Street at 1st Street between West Jefferson and Liberty. Officials said these buses will run every 15 minutes throughout the day.

The #28 Preston Highway bus will let you off at the intersection of Preston and Hart Avenue. Here, you will use the Gate 6 entrance.

The #2 Second Street bus will take you to Phillips Lane and Freedom Way next to the main entrance of the festival grounds.

The rides are expected to take about 25 to 30 minutes each way.

TARC said the buses will run until midnight and will be picking up passengers at the same drop off points.

If you need extra help, TARC also plans to have personnel at the downtown stops in the morning, early afternoon and at the pick up points following the festival.

RELATED VIDEO

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.