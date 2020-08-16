Booker, Sanders call out McConnell on inaction of passing stimulus in virtual town hall

The Vermont senator and the state representative called out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell over the impasse of extending the $600 unemployment benefit.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Senator Bernie Sanders and Kentucky State Representative Charles Booker addressed how the coronavirus pandemic is hurting working people and families during a virtual town hall Saturday.

Both listened to residents on how their dealing with health and economic issues.

Sanders and Booker called out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell over the impasse of extending the $600 unemployment benefit.

“This is a time for great national crisis. It is the pandemic, it is the economic meltdown and we have got to address it,” Sanders said. “So, for the folks in Kentucky, please let Mitch McConnell understand the realities of what is going on in your state.”

Several participants called for Congress to act on passing COVID-19 relief.

Members of the House and Senate left Washington for the August recess without agreeing or passing a stimulus package.

