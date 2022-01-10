'Boo at the Zoo' returns to the Louisville Zoo

Everything you need to know about tickets, the costume contest and discount ticket options.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're looking for a spooky trick-or-treating experience for your family this fall, consider rounding up the kiddos for "Boo at the Zoo".

The Louisville Zoo will be transformed every weekend in October with fun rides, amazing characters, great music and lots of trick-or-treating for the little ones.

The 41st annual Boo at the Zoo will run Thursdays through Sundays for the entire month of October. You can come by anytime between 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This fundraiser provides critical support every year to the Zoo’s animal care programs, botanical gardens, visitor experiences and conservation education, according to the zoo's website.

ALLERGY-FRIENDLY NIGHT:

Thursday, Oct. 20, the zoo will feature peanut-free treat booths and add non-food treats like stickers, tattoos, pencils and more. Children with allergies can receive a teal token redeemable for an allergy-friendly option at the Switch Witch booth.

ATTRACTIONS:

Over one mile of themed fun

20 treat booths along the way

The Spooktacular Carousel

Photo opportunities with storybook characters, princesses and superheroes

Free-crawling “Not-So-Itsy-Bitsy” Spider House

Virtual Halloween Costume Contest

The Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow experience

JUST FOR ADULTS 21+:

For an additional fee, guests 21 and over can unwind with beer, wine or frozen cocktails. Member discounts are not valid on sale items or alcohol.

COSTUME POLICY:

Costumes are welcomed but not required. Adults may wear costumes, but they must be family friendly and not scary. Since this event caters to small children, adults may not wear costume masks that cover the entire face.

You can enter the zoo's Virtual Halloween Costume Contest online. To enter your submission, post photos to your social media using #louzooboo or post photos in the zoo's Facebook comments.

COVID-19 CHANGES:

To help provide social distancing and to reduce contact, there will be a limited number of treat booths throughout the zoo. This year, rather than receiving one treat per booth, kids 11 years old and under will receive multiple treats at each station.

While you may catch a glimpse of some animals at the zoo, most of the animals will not be viewable during the event.

ALL ABOUT TICKETS:

All tickets must be purchased in advance on the Louisville Zoo's website.

Tickets are $13 per person for non-zoo-members and kids under two years old get in for free.

"Party" tickets includes access to all rides, attractions and parking.

You can opt for a "Meijer Anytime Ticket" which allows you to purchase a ticket now even if you're not sure which night you want to attend. These tickets are discounted and valid for any Boo at the Zoo night.

