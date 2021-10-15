Boo at the Zoo canceled for Oct. 15 due to severe weather possibility

Thunderstorms and strong winds are expected to move through Kentuckiana late Friday night. Tickets for Friday's event will be honored for any other date.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Even Halloween events can get spooked - especially when thunderstorms are involved.

The Louisville Zoo announced that it has canceled Boo at the Zoo for Oct. 15 due to the possibility of severe weather moving through the area Friday evening.

Tickets purchased for Friday's event can be used for any other night through the 2021 Boo at the Zoo season. People who have purchased tickets should receive an email with additional details.

Boo at the Zoo, the zoo's annual Halloween event, is held Thursday - Sunday through Oct. 31.

According to the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team, there is the possibility for strong to severe storms through the evening hours Friday. The entire Louisville area is under a Level 2 severe weather risk (out of 5) with damaging winds being the primary threat.

There is the possibility of an isolated spin-up tornado, but that possibility is very low.

You can see the latest forecast for Friday here.

MORE COMMUNITY NEWS

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.