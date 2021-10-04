Gov. Beshear urging bonuses for essential workers during COVID-19 pandemic

Beshear said he’s sending a recommendation to the General Assembly to use $400 million in pending American Rescue Plan funds to give bonuses to essential workers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear is looking to honor frontline workers who have worked throughout the pandemic to save lives and help keep Kentuckians safe.

The bonuses would be for those who stayed in the roles two years after March 6, 2020, the start of the pandemic.

“Despite the dangers, they still showed up. From health care heroes to first responders to grocery store workers and educators, the bravery and dedication of these essential workers has remained strong,” Beshear said. “As we are on month 18, almost 19, of this pandemic, it’s important to have something out there to continue to push them to move on, something to look forward to, something that you can call a reward or a hero bonus.”

Governor Beshear says he'll send the framework of the plan to the General Assembly within the next ten days.

Lawmakers will ultimately have the final say.

