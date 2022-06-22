'I am surprised': Bond lowered for Louisville Mayor assault suspect, attorneys weigh in

During an arraignment hearing, a judge lowered Antwon Brown's bond from $25,000 to $5,000, cited as closer to the amount set for similar kinds of misdemeanor cases.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The community is weighing in on the case of Antwon Brown, the man accused of punching Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer at Fourth Street Live over the weekend.

A day after Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) arrested Brown on a 4th degree assault charge, Brown appeared in front of a judge Wednesday morning. And during the arraignment hearing, he had his cash bond lowered from $25,000 to $5,000 -- cited as closer to the amount set for similar kinds of misdemeanor cases.

It comes as court documents reveal details into Brown's criminal history, including two previous assault charges both amended down to harassment. In 2019, he was found guilty of throwing a man off a front porch.

"There is documented history of some violence," a Jefferson County attorney said while urging the judge to keep the bond higher.

For insight, WHAS11 talked to two attorneys outside the case.

Attorney and former judge David Holton believes Fischer's condition should be taken into consideration.

"That is a very reasonable bond for a man charged with assault in the 4th degree," Holton said. "I don't believe I've heard anything that causes me to believe Mayor Fischer is in any danger from this guy. I'm sure his security detail will be very cognizant moving forward of who's around the Mayor."

Meanwhile, attorney Karl Price discussed what he calls a troubling trend, referencing the attack on mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg in February.

"There's a history in this city of assaulting or using violence against elected officials or candidates," he said.

Price believes the nature of this incident could have warranted a higher bond.

"I am surprised," Price said. "This is not a situation where this public official was assaulted or attacked in private quarters. He was attacked in public and that should be concerning, because someone who is bold enough to do that has no reservations of committing crimes anywhere. It would seem to me that the judge would consider those factors."

At the Louisville Free Public Library's main campus on Wednesday, we asked Fischer for his thoughts following the arrest.

"It's in the court system, and we'll see where it goes from there," said Fischer, who again reiterated that he doesn't know the man.

Metro Councilman Bill Hollander (D-9) voiced his concern over the incident.

"Completely unacceptable behavior," he said.

Both Holton and Price are skeptical about the case being picked up federally.

Federal prosecutors did take up Greenberg's case, in part because he is running for office and they believe that was part of the motive for the attempted murder.

Brown is due back in court June 30.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.