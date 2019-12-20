LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A threat made at General Electric this morning forced evacuations this morning at some GE Appliance Park buildings.

According to company officials, the threat came in around 7 a.m.

According to a tweet by one worker, Some workers were forced to wait in their vehicles until they were given the all-clear to return to the buildings nearly 5 hours after the buildings were evacuated.

Operations were back to normal just before noon once police were able to clear the scene.

A spokesperson with GE Appliances, a Haier Company, issued a statement: "Appliance Park is back to normal operations. We are working with LMPD as they continue their investigation."

