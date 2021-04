MetroSafe confirms a body was recovered from the river near the dam in the 800 block of N. 27th St.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police have started a death investigation after a body in the Ohio River washed ashore Wednesday afternoon.

MetroSafe confirms a body was recovered from the river near the dam in the 800 block of N. 27th St.

No other information has been released.

The body was recovered by Louisville Metro Police Department's River Patrol, with assistance from the Louisville Metro Fire Dept., EMS and the Coroner's Office.