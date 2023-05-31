x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police pull body out of Ohio River near Captain's Quarters

A man called police on Tuesday night, saying he found a body in the Ohio River in east Louisville.
Credit: WHAS11 News
Louisville Water takes murky brown water from the Ohio River and turns it into crystal clear drinking water using a five-step process.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police recovered a body from the Ohio River late Tuesday night.

A Louisville Metro Police spokesperson said Metrosafe received a call about a body in the river near Captain's Quarter's around 9:45 p.m.

Several agencies responded, including LMPD's River and Homicide units, Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS and the Coast Guard they said.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

More Videos

In Other News

WHAS11 Top Stories: 11 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Before You Leave, Check This Out