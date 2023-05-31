Police pull body out of Ohio River near Captain's Quarters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police recovered a body from the Ohio River late Tuesday night.
A Louisville Metro Police spokesperson said Metrosafe received a call about a body in the river near Captain's Quarter's around 9:45 p.m.
Several agencies responded, including LMPD's River and Homicide units, Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS and the Coast Guard they said.
No other information is available at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
