Police pull body out of Ohio River near Captain's Quarters

A man called police on Tuesday night, saying he found a body in the Ohio River in east Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police recovered a body from the Ohio River late Tuesday night.

A Louisville Metro Police spokesperson said Metrosafe received a call about a body in the river near Captain's Quarter's around 9:45 p.m.

Several agencies responded, including LMPD's River and Homicide units, Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS and the Coast Guard they said.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

