LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials located the body of Tom Curry, a missing Campbellsville man, within 500 yards of his home Tuesday, May 7.

The Taylor County Sheriff's Office said Curry's body was found less than a half mile from the 87-year-old's home by a person working on his fence on Smith Ridge Road.

"Mr. Curry was approximately 400-500 yards from [Curry's] home and approximately 100-150 yards from Smith Ridge Road," officials said.

According to Curry's family, someone may have been looking for a calf when they came across the body.

The body has been sent to the Chief Medical Examiner's office in Louisville. The cause of death is still unclear, but the coroner said he believes Curry had a health emergency, and does not suspect foul play.

Volunteers had searched more than 3,400 acres in the field behind his home and searched more than 14 miles of shoreline near the local lake when Curry first went missing.

Neighbors across the street apparently brought food to Curry’s house the day before he went missing. Donald Skaggs was the last person to see him.

“He seemed like his usual self. The only thing I said was odd was he didn't come straight over like he normally does. It was like 25 minutes or so before he came,” Skaggs explained.

Skaggs said he also complained of lack of sleep the night before.

Curry was last seen at his home, in the 1400 block of Smith Ridge Road in Campbellsville, Ky., on April 1 around 4:30 p.m. No one has heard from him since then.

