Kayaker finds body in Ohio River during 'Hike, Bike, Paddle' event

Louisville Metro Police say the circumstances of the man's death are unknown at this time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Someone participating in the city's "Hike, Bike, Paddle" event over Labor Day weekend found a body in the Ohio River, police say.

According to a Louisville Metro Police spokesperson, during the event on Monday, a kayaker spotted the body of a man in the river.

The circumstances of the man's death and where exactly his body was found are unknown at this time.

Police said they believe the man is middle-aged.

The spokesperson says authorities should know more following an autopsy, which will happen in the next few days.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

