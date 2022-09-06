Coroner ID's body found in Ohio River by kayaker during 'Hike, Bike, Paddle' event

Louisville Metro Police say the circumstances of the man's death are unknown at this time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One day after a person’s body was discovered in the Ohio River, the coroner has now released their identity.

The Jefferson County Coroner confirmed the person as 56-year-old Christopher Wectawski of Prospect. His death is consistent with drowning, but the manner of how he died has not been revealed.

Wectawski’s body was located near the Portland Canal and McAlpine Locks around 11 a.m. Monday.

Metro Police said a kayaker participating in the annual “Hike, Bike and Paddle” had first spotted the body.

If you have any information that can help police in this case, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS ONE HERE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.