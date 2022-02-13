Investigation underway after body pulled from Ohio River: LMPD

Authorities say the body was spotted around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Ohio River near Waterfront Park on Sunday.

According to MetroSafe, it was reported around 3:30 p.m. and that body was pulled from the river a short time later by police.

No other information, including the sex of the deceased, was immediately available.

WHAS11 News will update this story as more details become available.

