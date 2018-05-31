ORANGE CO., Ind. (WHAS11) – The body of a female was found on Wednesday while multiple Indiana police agencies were looking for a missing woman in Paoli, Ind.

On Wednesday, May 30, Indiana State Police Troopers were helping the Orange County Sheriff's Department and Paoli Police Department in the ongoing investigation into the whereabouts of a Kaylea

Hickman, 23, of Paoli. She has been missing since May 26, 2018.

A search was underway near the area of Northeast 3rd Street and Rairlroad Avenue in Paoli when an unidentified deceased female was found.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, June 1, in order to determine the identity and cause of death of the deceased.

