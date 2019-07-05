LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials located a body in Campbellsville Tuesday evening.

This is the same area where 87-year-old Tom Curry went missing more than a month ago.

Officials say the body was found less than a half mile from Curry’s home.

The coroner has not yet confirmed that it is Curry, but the family believes it is him.

According to family, a neighbor found the body in the woods while looking for a runaway calf.

RELATED: $1,000 reward offered as search for Campbellsville man continues

Volunteers had searched more than 3,400 acres in the field behind his home and searched more than 14 miles of shoreline near the local lake when he first went missing.

Neighbors across the street apparently brought food to Curry’s house the day before he went missing. Donald Skaggs was the last person to see him.

“He seemed like his usual self. The only thing I said was odd was he didn't come straight over like he normally does. It was like 25 minutes or so before he came,” Skaggs explained.

Skaggs said he also complained of lack of sleep the night before.

Curry was last seen at his home, in the 1400 block of Smith Ridge Road in Campbellsville, Ky., on April 1 around 4:30 p.m. No one has heard from him since then.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.