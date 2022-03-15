Man's body found along Ohio River in park east of downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in a park just east of downtown.
Metro Police said their First Division officers responded to Eva Bandman Park around 1 p.m. Tuesday after reports of a corpse near the shoreline.
Police said the body was of an unidentified man.
There were no other details immediately available.
The Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.
