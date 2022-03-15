x
Man's body found along Ohio River in park east of downtown Louisville

According to police, the body of the man was found near the shoreline of Eva Bandman Park Tuesday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in a park just east of downtown.

Metro Police said their First Division officers responded to Eva Bandman Park around 1 p.m. Tuesday after reports of a corpse near the shoreline.

Police said the body was of an unidentified man.

There were no other details immediately available.

The Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

