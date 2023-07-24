LMPD conducts death investigation after body found in Algonquin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in the Algonquin neighborhood.
According to police, their Second Division officers were responding to reports of a person down in the 1600 block of Brashear Drive around 3 p.m. Sunday.
Officers at the scene discovered the body of a deceased person. Their age, sex and identity are not known.
The cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.
LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
►Sign up for the WHAS11 newsletter: "WHAS Up Kentuckiana." Get the latest headlines and videos from around Kentuckiana delivered daily to your inbox.