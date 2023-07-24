x
LMPD conducts death investigation after body found in Algonquin

Police said officers were responding to reports of a person down in the 1600 block of Brashear Drive on Sunday when the discovery was made.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in the Algonquin neighborhood.

According to police, their Second Division officers were responding to reports of a person down in the 1600 block of Brashear Drive around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Officers at the scene discovered the body of a deceased person. Their age, sex and identity are not known.

The cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

