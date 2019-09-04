LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- It was a scary situation Tuesday that played out at an Okolona apartment complex on Gills Court.

"Before I can even make it to the front of the building to get out of the door, my mother comes out and tells me that it has been my step-brother who has been shot," Corey Edlin explained.

Edlin says his step-brother had just arrived back at the Spring Manor complex when he was approached by a man, identified as 33-year-old Terry Davis Jr., in the parking lot. Edlin says that man, who was living there with his mother, shot his relative who he had no prior runs in with.

"Best of my knowledge, he's never had an issue with any resident. Why he picked my stepbrother, I have no idea," Edlin said.

Investigators say when police arrived, they found Davis crouched behind a vehicle near the victim with a semi-automatic pistol and they were unable to reach the victim.

Officers set up a perimeter around the area and attempted to communicate with the suspect. Less lethal munitions were also used, but the suspect refused to drop his weapon and comply.

Ultimately, Davis charged at two officers and they fired their weapons, striking Davis multiple times. Those officers were identified as William Mattingly and Michael Purcell, and both have been placed on administrative assignment, as is protocol.

Left -- Officer William Mattingly, Right-- Officer Michael Purcell

LMPD

Davis was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The original victim was also transported to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Body camera video from the two officers who fired their weapons and a third officer who first used less lethal tactics have been released, as well as an aerial view.

