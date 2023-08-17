Body camera video released in fatal shooting of man who was 'wildly firing' at Louisville police

On Aug. 3, James Monti, 47, was shot and killed by LMPD Officer Roberto Cedeno.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WARNING: This story contains graphic content that may be disturbing to some readers. Viewer discretion is advised.

Louisville Metro Police released officer-worn body camera video Thursday of a fatal police shooting in the Clifton neighborhood earlier this month.

On Aug. 3, James Monti, 47, was shot and killed by LMPD Officer Roberto Cedeno.

Also Thursday, LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel announced a new internal officer-involved shooting process. Within 10 business days body-worn camera footage will be released to the public with a general video introduction explaining the investigative process. Thursday was exactly 10 business days from the shooting involving Monti.

Also, LMPD will lead the investigations. Kentucky State Police typically took the lead since 2020.

Around 10 p.m. on Aug. 3, LMPD's 5th Division officers received a call from a community member to respond to the 2000 block of New Main Street on a report of gunshots fired in the neighborhood.

The body camera video shows a resident saying he heard a loud pop outside. The resident was unsure if the sound was a gunshot. Officers said when he went outside to investigate he saw a backpack and laptop under his truck in front of his house. He also heard more gunfire.

When officers arrived on scene, they spoke to the resident and started their investigation.

At approximately 10:19 p.m., police said they heard shots fired in their direction.



In the body camera video, Officer Cedeno hears shots fired and quickly runs back to his police car. He says he "felt something hit his leg" and he "heard another round."

LMPD said officers on the Frankfort Avenue side of the area started responding to the gunfire.

Shortly after, Monti is seen in an alley pointing a handgun at Officer Cedeno.

At 10:31 p.m., Officer Cedeno fires his weapon hitting Monti. Police said another officer approached and kicked a magazine out of Monti's left hand, followed by kicking the firearm out the subject's right hand.

The video goes on to show officers performing CPR on Monti before EMS arrives. He was taken to UofL Hospital where he later died.

According to Mayor Craig Greenberg, Monti was "wildly firing guns multiple times" at police officers. He added that they are "very fortunate no one else was hurt."

Officer Cedeno has two years of service with LMPD and, after this incident, was placed on administrative leave.

The LMPD Public Integrity Unit is the lead on the investigation.

A copy of the case file will be turned over to the Commonwealth Attorney's Office for determination of final disposition. A copy will also be provided to Kentucky State Police for a "thorough investigative review" and a copy will also be provided to the Louisville Office of Inspector General.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.