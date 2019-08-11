LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a suspect opened fire in a Louisville Kroger store, body camera video has been released, showing the moments leading to his deadly exchange with police.

The events unfolded around 6 p.m. on November 7 at the store in the Portland neighborhood of Louisville. According to LMPD Major Jamey Schwab, an altercation led to the suspect firing shots inside the store.

“He entered the store, and physically assaulted another individual near the meat department. During the assault, the suspect produced a handgun and began firing numerous rounds toward the ceiling of the store,” Schwab said.

When the suspect exited the store, he fired at police, LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said. Two LMPD officers returned fire, killing the suspect.

Officers Patrick Norton (Left) and Alexander Dugan (Right).

Those officers, identified as Patrick Norton and Alexander Dugan, have been placed on administrative reassignment, as is protocol.

Police released body camera video from the officers during a press conference on November 8.

“Last night’s incident had all of the potential to have had a much more tragic outcome,” Conrad said. He went on to say officers hope to never have to fire their weapons, and he praised his officers for their “swift response.”

Witnesses reported hearing yelling before hearing shots inside the store. The scene was described as a panic, with people running to find safety. Everyone was able to get out of the store without being harmed.

“It’s just another unfortunate example of way too many guns on the streets of America, and Louisville as well,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said.

Kroger issued the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened by the shooting incident that occurred around 6:00 p.m. today. Thanks to the quick response of the local police department our store is now secure. The safety of our customers and associates is our first priority. Our store is closed and will reopen after the investigation concludes. Kroger is grateful for our trusted partnership with the LMPD and stand ready to assist in any way."

The store reopened November 8 at 3:30 p.m.

This shooting comes shortly after Kroger took a stance on guns, asking customers not to open carry in their stores, and a year after a deadly shooting at another Kroger store in Jefferson County. Kroger now faces a lawsuit in that 2018 shooting.

