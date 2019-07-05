LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials located a body in Campbellsville Tuesday evening.

This is the same area where 87-year-old Tom Curry went missing more than a month ago.

Officials say the body was found less than a half mile from Curry’s home.

"[The body] was approximately 400-500 yards from his home and approximately 100-150 yards from Smith Ridge Road," Taylor County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities and family believe it is Curry, but the coroner is waiting on dental records to confirm.

The body was found by a local farmer along a fence line in a wooded area near Smith Ridge Road.

According to family, someone may have been looking for a calf when they came across the body.

The body has been sent to the Chief Medical Examiner's office in Louisville. The cause of death is still unclear.

RELATED: $1,000 reward offered as search for Campbellsville man continues

Volunteers had searched more than 3,400 acres in the field behind his home and searched more than 14 miles of shoreline near the local lake when he first went missing.

Neighbors across the street apparently brought food to Curry’s house the day before he went missing. Donald Skaggs was the last person to see him.

“He seemed like his usual self. The only thing I said was odd was he didn't come straight over like he normally does. It was like 25 minutes or so before he came,” Skaggs explained.

Skaggs said he also complained of lack of sleep the night before.

Curry was last seen at his home, in the 1400 block of Smith Ridge Road in Campbellsville, Ky., on April 1 around 4:30 p.m. No one has heard from him since then.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.