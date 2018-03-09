LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Waving goodbye to another summer, boaters across Kentuckiana are not only celebrating Labor Day but for many, the end of boating season.

“Labor Day is kind of a bittersweet,” Tony Kayrouz with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s River Unit. “You know what’s coming down the road.”

As hundreds of boats crowded the Ohio River over the holiday weekend, Kayrouz and his crew patrolled the water to keep them safe.

“In an emergency, if we're out here, these guys can save somebody's life,” he told WHAS 11 News, highlighting the fact that members on his crew are trained paramedics.

Kayrouz has been working with the Jefferson County Sheriff's River Unit for over a decade and likes to remind boaters to have life vests handy and easily accessible, and to be aware of your surroundings, especially on crowded water.

“When you want to make a turn, setting up your tube or what have you, make sure you do your 360. You want to scan before you turn,” he explained.

Kayrouz reported a safe weekend with no incidents on the Ohio River as of 5:00 on Monday.

“People, they're watching and being careful, yet still having fun. It's nice to see that,” he said with a smile.

Some boaters, like Greg Tompkins, are not quite ready to call it quits.

“When it starts snowing, that's the end of summer for us,” he told WHAS11 News.

He spent the entire weekend boating with his family, grateful for patrols like Kayrouz and his crew, keeping boaters safe.

