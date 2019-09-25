LOUISVILLE, Ky. — JCPS board members are split over the role of a proposed in-house security force for the district. Emotions ran high during a meeting to discuss the plan on September 24.

Under the plan from Superintendent Marty Pollio, there would be a total of 50 school resource officers. They would be in every middle and high school.

A proposed timeline has some officers being hired as early as November and in classrooms by February 1.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.