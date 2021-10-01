BMV closing 8 branches in October

For the second consecutive month, branches are closing due to staffing shortages.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced Friday that eight branches will be closed for the month of October because of staffing shortages.

The following branches will be closed from Monday, Oct. 4 until Saturday, Oct. 30:

Brazil

Danville

Indianapolis - North Meridian

Indianapolis - Midtown

New Albany

Plymouth

Tipton

West Lafayette

Additionally, the Sullivan branch will only operate on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Employees at the closed branches will instead work at nearby locations for the month.

The eight closures come after the BMV announced 11 branches were closed from Tuesday, Sept. 13 through Saturday, Oct. 2.

The BMV said over the last 30 days, the department has gotten more applications for Hoosiers looking to work at the branches.

"We received an influx of applications after the September closures," said BMV commissioner Peter Lacy. "Our team has partnered with the State Personnel Department and together we are working diligently to fill open positions as quickly as possible."