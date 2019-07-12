LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Every Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from now through January 4th, people pull up in their cars outside the home to enjoy "Blue's Light Show."

James Blue is the man behind the lights.

"That's the big thing for me, is seeing the smiles on everybody's faces. Wednesday night we had over 60 people Wednesday night and we were pretty shocked because it's never been that busy before. The word's just getting out. Everybody's sharing the light show and that's what we want. People to share it, come by and enjoy it and have a good time," Blue said.



He's built and programmed the show himself, working on it since January.

The light's show's hours vary depending on the night of the week.

Find out more about the light via "Blue's Light Show" Facebook page.

