Hardin County residents discuss BlueOval SK progress with representatives during town hall

Production doesn't start at the plant until 2025, but residents were given updates on the plant's progress and what's to come in the future.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Construction remains on track at the BlueOval SK plant in Glendale, Kentucky as the huge electric battery plant is taking shape.

Residents turned out in droves Tuesday night for a special town hall to get an update on the plant’s progress and what’s to come in the future.

“We’re not just bringing in thousands of jobs, but you know, how are we going to make sure people have an opportunity through transportation to get there,” BlueOval SK external affairs director Ursula Madden said.

Reps for the company discussed available jobs, the onboarding process and how it plans to collaborate with Elizabethtown Community and Technical College.

The Kentucky Legislature recently allocated $25 million to ECTC to construct a training facility on site.

A housing program is also in future plans on the ECTC campus that will help those who are houseless to get back on their feet while providing financial support.

“They don’t have to worry about housing, they can get back on their feet, get the job training they need because the training center is going to be right next door,” Madden said.

Audience members also voiced concerns about construction impacting their property values.

BlueOval SK said they are working to talk with nearby residents to address those concerns and provide answers.

“I understand there is frustration, but I think overall, people are very positive about BlueOval SK coming in and the potential jobs that are available,” Madden said.

In the end, those in attendance were pleased with what they heard.

“I think the staff were very informed and did a great job at informing the community at what they are trying to do,” John Cockerham, an attendee, said.

BlueOval SK is currently hiring for positions including production operators and maintenance technicians with hourly pay ranging from $21 to $29 an hour.

Production is set to begin at the Glendale plant in 2025.

