BlueOval SK now hiring for battery plant in Hardin County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The video in the story is from December 2022.

Production at the BlueOvak SK battery plant in Hardin County begins in less than two years, but the company is already searching for prospective employees.

The company is building two plants to provide batteries for Ford and Lincoln electric vehicles – one in Glendale and another in Tennessee.

In a news release, officials said they are in the process of hiring production operators and maintenance technicians for hourly positions in Hardin County with hourly pay ranging from $21 to $29.

“Our wages and benefits are competitive with the market,” BlueOval SK CEO Dr. Robert Rhee said. “We offer high-quality jobs in a comfortable climate-controlled working environment that is safe, bright, and clean.”

BlueOval is focusing on hiring in Kentucky first and plan to onboard those employees later this year.

They are still working out formal shift schedules but said their first hires will work a 40-hour week while receiving training and learning the process behind battery manufacturing. Those shifts are expected to begin sometime in 2024.

Construction is still on schedule in Glendale and production is expected to begin in 2025.

If you are interested in these positions, click here.

