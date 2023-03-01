First Look: Planned whiskey distillery, headquarters in Georgetown

Blue Run Spirits plans to open the 35,000-square-foot distillery and 20,000-square-foot rickhouse in 2025.

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Blue Run Spirits, a Kentucky-based spirits company, has released a first look at its new whiskey distillery and headquarters in Georgetown.

The facility was designed by international architect firm Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), according to a press release.

The 35,000-square-foot distillery and 20,000-square-foot rickhouse will break ground this year at the Lanes Run Business Park, officials said.

It is expected to open in 2025 and will bring approximately 45 full-time jobs.

“The design BIG has developed is in dialogue with the landscape," Blue Run Spirits CEO and cofound Mike Montgomery said. "The meandering path to making whiskey and a manifestation of the bold, distinct and inviting ethos that signifies Blue Run Spirits," he added.

Officials said the design, named "Meander," seeks to evoke the journey of the limestone-rich water of the Royal Spring in Georgetown as it winds its way through the facility to become Blue Run bourbons and rye whiskeys.

"In the same way the Royal Spring is shaped by how the water flows through it, Blue Run Distillery is shaped by the flow of the whiskey and the processes and people who make it," Founder & Creative Director of BIG, Bjarke Ingels, said.

Blue Run Spirits was founded in 2020 and was named one of the 50 most innovative companies in America by Bloomberg.

