Officials ask for patience while Blue Lick Road undergoes construction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community members say a state road construction project on Blue Lick Road to widen the roadway has been going on for way too long.

Former State Representative Jim Wayne and Metro Councilwoman Madonna Flood, District 24, have been pushing to get this road widened for years.

Wayne has served in District 35 for 28 years. He says he's heard many concerns about the safety of Blue Lick Road and says the street was so narrow it caused several accidents.

"Blue Lick Road has been a tragedy from the beginning," Wayne said. "It was a death trap for many people and many people did die on Blue Lick Road."

The roadway is even more congested these days with barricades and contractors working day in and day out to widen the road. But officials say it has been a high request in the area for decades and it has taken several years to receive funding to even begin working on the street.

"In the 80's they started putting money into the budget on the six year role plan that never went anywhere," Flood said.

In 2012, $12 million was invested to begin expanding a portion of the road. Wayne says nine years after the money was funded construction finally began and delays from the contractor has caused an even bigger mess.

"It's a real mess out there and it's tragic to see these people in the neighborhood are suffering even more during this transition period," Wayne said.

People in the area are getting frustrated since it is causing more delays in detours on daily commutes and affecting the flow of business on this street.

Flood feels people need to be more patient to avoid accidents during construction.

"On Blue Lick Road a car actually passed me during the construction area because I wasn't driving fast enough for them," she said. "They need to slow down take their time and be aware of the surroundings."

Wayne says the design will have three wider lanes and a turning lane in the middle. Curbs and gutters will also be added to eliminate deep ditches and sidewalks will be installed for pedestrians.

"In the long run it's going to be really nice, but I hope people especially the businesses can be really patient," Wayne said. "I know they're suffering right now but over a long time they will see the benefits."