Bloomfield community members demand answers after recent firings, resignations

Former Police Chief Steve Cambron claimed he "was fired for being an honest police officer."

BLOOMFIELD, Kentucky — Wednesday was the first special city council meeting since Bloomfield Mayor Chris Dudgeon fired the city's police chief and city clerk, and residents showed up demanding answers.

More than a dozen Bloomfield residents went to the American Legion building wanting to know why the city's officials were fired.

Mayor Chris Dudgeon fired Cambron and former City Clerk Karen Bederman last Friday. Three other employees resigned in response.

Cambron, Bederman, and now-former Public Works Superintendent Travis Clark told WHAS11 they believe the firings were in response to an ongoing investigation into the misuse of city funds.

Nelson County sheriff Ramon Pineroa previously told WHAS11 his office would be taking over that investigation.

"We want answers for firing this fine gentleman," a concerned resident said at the American Legion.

Despite not having public comment on the agenda for Wednesday's council meeting, residents still showed up with their concerns for Dudgeon.

"I've never seen a government official in Nelson County not want to give their side of the story," another Bloomfield resident said.

The mayor responded there would be an opportunity to hear concerns at another time and that "we will have public comment at our next regular scheduled meeting."

At one point, Pineroa told the crowd to respect the meeting agenda.

"Under a special hearing, a special meeting, a special call meeting you have no public speaking," he said.

Councilman Ken Leimone said he does want to give the public an opportunity to speak, adding he plans to have a special meeting with the council for public comment.

"Well that's what this should be about; we have people that are unhappy, myself included, and they just want to be heard," he said.

While Dudgeon didn't elaborate on the reasons for the firings, he previously told WHAS11 the personnel changes would not affect the operations of the city or services provided to citizens.

