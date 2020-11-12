Bloomfield police chief who died of COVID-19 laid to rest

Chief Scott Dennis died of complications of COVID-19 which he contracted in the line of duty, according to Supporting Heroes.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The community said a final farewell to a Bloomfield, Kentucky police chief who passed away last week.

Dennis served in law enforcement for 32 years. He started at the State Department of Corrections before moving to Kentucky State Police and then the Bloomfield Police Department in Nelson County.