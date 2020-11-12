x
Local News

Bloomfield police chief who died of COVID-19 laid to rest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The community said a final farewell to a Bloomfield, Kentucky police chief who passed away last week.

Chief Scott Dennis died of complications of COVID-19 which he contracted in the line of duty, according to Supporting Heroes.

Dennis served in law enforcement for 32 years. He started at the State Department of Corrections before moving to Kentucky State Police and then the Bloomfield Police Department in Nelson County.

On Facebook, the Nelson County Sheriff's Office posted photos of Dennis' funeral procession on Thursday.

Credit: Mayor Christopher Dudgeon
Bloomfield Police Chief Scott Dennis dies after battling COVID-19

