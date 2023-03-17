Celebrity chef dinner in Louisville raises more than $140K to fight child hunger

Louisville's own Damaris Phillips, Jackie Joseph and Darnell "SuperChef" Ferguson participated in the event.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three local celebrity chefs and one of Louisville's own mixologists came together to raise money to help battle childhood hunger.

The Louisville chapter of Blessings in a Backpack hosted a "Pack the Sack" event where star-studded chefs cooked up world-class food, raising more than $140,000.

The celebrity chef dinner at The Olmsted on Friday included Food Network stars Darnell Ferguson, Jackie Joseph, Damaris Phillips and local mixologist Aften Locken.

The fundraiser aims to help feed local school-age students on weekends who are facing food insecurity.

Kim Holsclaw, managing director at Blessings in a Backpack - Louisville Chapter, said she's grateful for the outpouring support and compassion from the Louisville community.

“While this is an evening full of incredible food and fun, the reason why we have this event isn’t lost on the participants,” Holscaw said. “These students depend on us for help, and our participants and volunteers stepped up once again to ensure even more kids will receive assistance this year.”

During the sold-out event, 350 guests mixed and mingled with the chefs, bidding on auction items to raise money.

Some of the experiences up for auction were a one-week stay in a Destin condo, two Kentucky Oaks tickets on the Skye Terrace, two tickets to the Unbridled Eve Gala, a baking class with Chef Jackie Joseph, and more.

All funds raised during the event go toward providing nutritional food to school-aged children in Louisville – some who may otherwise not eat until they return to school on Monday.

Click here if you're interested in donating your time or money to your local Blessings in a Backpack program.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.