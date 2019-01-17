LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Each of Blaze Pizza's three Louisville locations will host a "Stuff the Cruiser" event in honor of LMPD Detective Deidre Mengedoht in partnership with Louisville Metro Police Foundation on Saturday, January 26.

During the fundraiser, 20 percent of proceeds will be donated to Mengedoht's family and toys will be collected for children under 12. Toys collected during the drive will be donated to under-served children in the Louisville area through LMPD outreach programs.

“When we heard the news of Detective Mengedoht’s passing, we knew we had to do something to help,” said Beth Duncan, Operating Partner for Blaze Pizza in Kentucky. “Detective Mengedoht devoted her time to selflessly serving our community and this is just one way we can honor her memory and continue her work.”

Louisville Blaze Pizza restaurants are located in: