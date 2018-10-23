Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza announced that all four of its Louisville-area locations will host a fundraiser on Monday, October 29 in support of the Davey Albright Scholarship Fund.

The scholarship fund was set up in memory of 15-year-old Davey Albright, a Trinity High School student who passed away in September.

The participating locations are in St. Matthews, Middletown, the Paddock Shoppes, and Clarksville. All locations will donate 20% of their proceeds from the day to the scholarship fund. The scholarship is awarded to incoming Trinity High School freshmen.

The Blaze Pizza location in Bowling Green - where Davey Albright's grandparents live - will also participate.

For more information and to find your closest Blaze Pizza location, visit their website.

