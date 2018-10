LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Blake Shelton's Friends & Heroes tour is coming to the KFC Yum! Center on March 1, 2019.

Lauren Alaina joins Shelton for the run along with special appearances by country icons the Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, and Trace Adkins.

Tickets and VIP experiences for “Friends & Heroes 2019” will go on sale November 9 at 10 a.m.

More ticket information here.

Other tour dates include:

March 2

Evansville, Ind.

Ford Center

February 21

Indianapolis, Ind.

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

