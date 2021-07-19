Pop-up held for Black-owned businesses in Louisville

"We want strong vibrant businesses in this community. We want vibrant Black-owned businesses in this community," Lyndon Pryor, Urban League engagement officer said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center held a pop-up shop for local Black-owned businesses.

The Louisville Urban League hosted more than 40 Black business owners to display and sell their products. They included everything from smoothies and coffee, to candles and cosmetics.

"When people come and support those businesses and those businesses have the opportunity to grow, hire more people and give more back to this community. We want strong vibrant businesses in this community. We want vibrant Black-owned businesses in this community," Lyndon Pryor, Urban League engagement officer said.

The Urban League says Black residents make up more than 23% of Louisville's population, but only about 2% of the city's businesses are Black-owned.

