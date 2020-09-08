Rebecca Robinson, one of the artists selected to paint a letter for the mural, shared details in a Facebook Live Sunday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — The "Black Lives Matter" mural on Indiana Avenue in Indianapolis was defaced overnight.

Robinson said two buckets of paint were used to deface the mural. The white paint was already dry by the time she arrived, but the gray paint was still wet. Both buckets were left at the mural.

Last week, 13News reporter Meredith Juliet spoke with Robinson, who said she was already aware of several different social media campaigns to deface the mural.

"I'm really proud that, even though that was bound to happen and is going to continue to happen, you have to just, you know, stand your ground," Robinson said. "If it gets defaced, then OK. We'll just paint another one."

