LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- After a watermelon was passed around at the Ballard Football Game against Central, a predominately African American school, one group said there needs to be more attention on race relations.

A photo captured by the Courier-Journal sparked the controversy. It shows a group of Ballard students passing around a watermelon during the game.

The principals of both schools responded to the incident with letters to parents and students stressing the need to racially sensitive.

The group Black Lives Matter said there needs to be action from the schools to address race relations.

