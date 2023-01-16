'I always ask God to give me the spirit of Dr. King': Louisville man gives speech to uplift others in houseless shelter, recovery

A former Wayside Christian Mission client delivers Dr. Martin Luther King's 'I Have a Dream' speech each year after learning it while in recovery 18 years ago.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wayside Christian Mission honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with its annual celebration Monday night.

The event was held at Hotel Louisville and was full of singing, reflection and the wise words once spoken by King, who marched for change in Louisville often during the 1960s.

Duane Nathaniel delivered King's 'I Have a Dream' speech at the celebration. He’s a former Wayside client himself. Nathaniel said when he arrived here, he was given the speech to memorize during his lowest point in recovery.

That was 18 years ago; now it brings him the strength that he shares with Wayside every year, and with audiences across the country.

“I do this straight for God because it was an honor to be able to be in his shoes,” Nathaniel said. “So, I wanted to make sure that I always ask God to give me the spirit of Dr. King when I present it to anyone who's listening to it.”

Wayside CEO Nina Moseley said the annual event is special because of the chance to reflect on King's lasting legacy and to remember the foundation on which the mission was built.

In 1957, when Wayside started, the civil rights movement was in full effect, but Moseley said the founder chose to house white and Black men - the first shelter to do so south of the Mason-Dixon line.

And, even in desperate need of donations, she said the founder refused to accept money from a man who demanded it only help white men.

“Reverend [Dick] Anderson just very calmly told him, ‘I'm sorry, but you'll have to take that donation down the road, we serve all of God's children here,’” Moseley said. “And that's what we've tried to live up to throughout the years because God doesn't see people by the color of their skin. God sees people as human beings.”

Mosley said the mission will always stand on those principles.

Nathaniel’s journey doesn't end with embodying King through his speeches. He started his own recovery program called 'Flip the Script,’ where he encourages men to turn their lives around.

