Louisville's Smoketown has more than a century of history with African Americans

Did you know that in the 1850s residents were of German descent but changed due to the arrival of thousands of freed slaves?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In today’s Moments that Matter we talk about the historical significance of the Smoketown community.

Just a mile from downtown Louisville is the Smoketown neighborhood.

Named for its large smoke producing kilns in the area. At one time, there were nine brickyards in the area, hence the name Smoketown.



Did you know that in the 1850s residents were of German descent but changed due to the arrival of thousands of freed slaves?