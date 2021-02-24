Louisville's Smoketown has more than a century of history with African Americans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In today’s Moments that Matter we talk about the historical significance of the Smoketown community.
Just a mile from downtown Louisville is the Smoketown neighborhood.
Named for its large smoke producing kilns in the area. At one time, there were nine brickyards in the area, hence the name Smoketown.
Did you know that in the 1850s residents were of German descent but changed due to the arrival of thousands of freed slaves?
By 1870, it transitioned into a predominantly African American neighborhood.
The community was densely populated, so they had to use the land wisely, by building shotgun houses and narrow streets.
In 2012, a $100 million dollar investment was announced for the redevelopment of the community starting near the site of the former Sheppard Square housing development.
