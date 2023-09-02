Louisville high school promotes writings of Black authors with 'read-in'

One of the guests at the National African American Read-In was Greg Vann, JCPS's associate of diversity, equity and poverty programs.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Central High School organized a National African American Read-In (AARI) to promote the writings of Black authors to students on Thursday.

According to the National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE) website, the AARI was established in 1990 by the Black Caucus of the NCTE to "make literacy a significant part of Black History Month."

One of the guests at the read-in was Greg Vann, JCPS's associate of diversity, equity and poverty programs.

His selected book to read with the students was Battle Cry: Waging and Winning the War Within by Jason Wilson. He said he chose this book because it's a great tool for teaching young students how to use their emotions.

"It talks about how we use our emotions, how we don't suppress our emotions, to not be toxic with our emotions and basically shows us how to get through life not suppressing all the things that would cause us to explode and blow up if we don't address it," Vann said. "This book endorses therapy, counselling and just being a more comprehensive person."

The students not only got to hear passages from the book, but they also engaged in thoughtful discussion about the book and discussed some of their own interpretations of some of the book's themes.

The NCTE's website states that the AARI initiative has reached more than 6 million participants around the world.

