'It adds to the puzzle that we have to continuously put together': Louisville genealogy workshop helps reconnect families

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the celebration for Black History Month continues, Reckoning, Inc. is helping people trace their family trees.

The group hosted an African American Genealogy Workshop on Saturday for anyone looking to start the process of building a family tree.

A Kentucky Center for African American Heritage (KCAAH) executive said events like these help build the database for families to learn more about their heritage.

"It adds to the puzzle that we have to continuously put together because our family history has been disrupted. African American families have been disrupted because of slavery," Aukram Burton, executive director for KCAAH, said. "It's been very difficult for people who want to search their family history."

Denyce Peyton, a professional genealogist with over 25 years of experience, conducted the workshop. She works for Reckoning, Inc's Kentucky U.S. Colored Troops Project.

According to the Reckoning, Inc. website, their mission is to "examine the legacy of slavery in America, and to create ways for communities to engage with this information through research projects, media productions, educational curricula, online content, and other means."

