After nearly a century, Black sororities are still at work in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Black Greek sororities have been around since the early 1900s.

For several organizations, their founders were one generation removed from slavery. They couldn’t join white organizations so they created their own.

“From the early 1900s through today and how we’re still making changes and still being impactful it confirms our relevancy, it confirms our need to continue,” said Dr. Ebony Muldrow, Beta Alpha Xi chapter president of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Delta Sigma Theta, Zeta Phi Beta and Sigma Gamma Rho are dedicated to their sororities for life; service does not end when they graduate college.

“What we do is make sure that we are of service to all mankind it doesn’t matter what you’ve been through if you need us, we will try to help you,” said Christie McCravy, Eta Omega chapter president of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

They work to get people registered to vote, fight for social justice and provide college scholarships to young adults.

“We had 90 cars in the first vote caravan just driving through the community encouraging people to get out and vote. You have to get registered. You have to vote. It’s urgent,” said Tina Johnson, Louisville Alumnae chapter president Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. “We are really about the community service.”

“Black sororities were formed and exist as avenues of empowerment, of networking, of space to come together,” added Dr. Muldrow. “To create those spaces that are free of racism, free of judgment, we are able to empower each other through our actions, through our words.”

These organizations, which are a part of the Divine 9, have been at work in Louisville for nearly a century:

The Eta Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. was chartered in 1922.

Members are involved in programs and services centered around health, mentorship, empowering young girls and women. They have partnered with House of Hope, provided financial literacy classes, supported Black businesses and donated toiletries to women.

The Louisville Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. was chartered in 1934.

Members participate in helping community members register to vote, empowering women, providing financial assistance to community members and scholarships to college students and raising awareness on mental and physical health. They have partnered with different nonprofit organizations and programs including Relay for Life. Members also have a program called Women on the Run to encourage and support women if they choose to run for public office.

The Beta Alpha Xi chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. was chartered in 2016.

Members assist others in voter registration, adopt local schools, conduct service projects for mothers and their unborn children and helped to fundraise and raise awareness about the different types of cancer. They also provided hundreds of PPE items during the COVID-19 pandemic. Chapter members work closely with March of Dimes, St. Jude and AMPED.

The Pi Sigma Alumnae chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. was chartered in 1938.

In 1938, Rubye Hall officially set up Pi Sigma chapter. Members strive to "uplift our legacy of sisterhood, leadership, and service" and are committed to upholding the principle of "Greater Service, Greater Progress."

